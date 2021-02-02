Mauna Kea protests police presence backed by appeals court

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii appellate court has ruled that Hawaii County's police chief was within his authority when he requested help from police in other counties during the 2019 protests over the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The state Intermediate Court of Appeals issued an opinion last week affirming the actions of Chief Paul Ferreira took to maintain order during the demonstrations that blocked an access road to Mauna Kea, West Hawaii Today reported.

Opponents said the Thirty Meter Telescope project on the state’s highest peak, which has since stalled, would desecrate land considered sacred by Native Hawaiians.

Protesters blocked the 6.27-mile (10-kilometer) road to the summit in their demonstration against the project from July through December 2019.

The appellate court's opinion said officers from the Honolulu and Maui police departments were at the demonstrations at Ferreira’s request and did not violate Hawaii statutes regarding police pursuing investigations in other counties.

About 60 Honolulu police officers and an unknown number of Maui officers joined the operation to maintain order during the protest.