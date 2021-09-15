Maverick Dem senators meeting with Biden on spending plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden planned meetings Wednesday with a pair of moderate Democratic senators whose objections to the size of a proposed, huge package of social and environment initiatives have thrown serious obstacles in its path.

Biden was scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and later with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The legislation represents the heart of the president’s domestic agenda, and the stakes are high for Biden and his party for finding a pathway to push the measure through the closely divided Congress.

Sinema and Manchin have said the $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan — a size backed by Biden and the party's congressional leaders — is too large. Democrats will need every one of their votes in the 50-50 Senate to move a final package through that chamber, along with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, and can lose no more than three Democrats in the House.

The meetings were described by White House officials and another Democrat who would only discuss the private sessions on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.