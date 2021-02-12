Mayor Cantrell unable to meet Biden after inaccurate test

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell couldn't join mayors and governors meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday because a screening test — which turned out to be inaccurate — was positive for the novel coronavirus, her office said.

A genetic test at a clinic in Washington showed that she has not been infected by the virus which causes COVID-19, a news release said.

Cantrell was among officials Biden had invited to discuss the importance of state and local funds in the next stimulus and relief packages being considered by Congress.

“This morning at the White House, prior to meeting with President Biden, Mayor Cantrell took a screening COVID test and received a positive result. She then visited a local testing clinic in the DC area, where she took a second test – a confirmatory PCR test. The PCR test results were negative," Cantrell's press secretary LaTonya Norton said in an emailed news release.

“At no time did the Mayor display any symptoms, and she remains asymptomatic and in good spirits," the statement said. “She will return home as scheduled this evening.”

Norton said Cantrell received her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.