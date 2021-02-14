Mayor extends COVID-19 safety restrictions in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has extended coronavirus restrictions for another month through mid-March starting Monday, but said that could change if confirmed cases remain low.

“I don't want to mislead the public in any way,” Blangiardi said during a news conference on Friday, adding that he believes he is being realistic and is managing expectations following potential coronavirus superspreader events like the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.

Blangiardi said he will shift the island to the next reopening stage before March 15 if numbers remain low.

“The health and safety of everyone in the City and County of Honolulu remains our top priority and I want to move us forward in a way that is deliberate and based on science,” he said.

Currently, social distancing and masks are required. Up to five people may dine together inside a restaurant and gyms and fitness facilities are allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity.

The announcement came after the state Department of Health reported low COVID-19 cases for about two weeks and a positivity rate of 1.5%, KHON-TV reported.