Mayor, PSC candidate arrested on domestic violence charge

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor who is seeking a seat on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission was jailed on a charge of domestic violence, records show Tuesday.

Tallassee Mayor John Randal Hammock, 47, was in the Baldwin County Jail with bail set at $20,000 following his arrest Saturday morning by Orange Beach police on a charge of domestic violence with strangulation, jail records showed. A booking photo showed he had what appeared to be a black eye.

Court records were not available to provide details on the case or show whether Hammock has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Hammock was elected to his second term as mayor of the central Alabama town of 4,700 in 2020. He announced a campaign for a statewide seat on the PSC last year and has been traveling the state speaking to Republican groups.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0