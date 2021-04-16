McAuliffe has fundraising lead in Virginia governor's race

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy posted the second-highest fundraising haul on the Democratic side, raising more than $1.8 million and ending the quarter with more than $2.3 million cash on hand.

In an email Friday, her campaign wrote that the latest fundraising numbers show the other Democratic candidates in the race -- state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Del. Lee Carter and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — “do not have the resources to compete in Virginia, which includes one of the nation’s most expensive media markets.”

The McClellan and Carter campaigns pushed back at that characterization. Both candidates were prohibited from fundraising during part of the quarter when the General Assembly was in session.

McClellan, who reported raising about $635,000 during the first quarter of the year, also announced Friday that she had nearly $1.5 million in pledged donations for the second quarter.

“Our campaign is picking up momentum at just the right time,” McClellan campaign manager Rachel Perry said in a statement.