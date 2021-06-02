McAuliffe still has fundraising lead among Democratic field

Del. Sam Rasoul, who leads the field in fundraising, has done so despite a pledge to reject all corporate donations and rely only on individual contributions. He, too, has faced criticism, though: In 2017 he pledged while running for delegate not to accept individual contributions of more than $5,000. In this race he has received dozens of individual contributions exceeding that amount including five donors who each gave between $20,000 and $75,000.

In an interview, Rasoul said that running a statewide campaign requires accepting larger individual donations.

“I’m in a much larger race.” he said. “The best way to remedy all of this is public financing.”

Rasoul has said campaign-finance reform is a top item on his agenda. He said he has supported reforms that have been killed by the legislature even after Democrats took control of both chambers.

The winner of the six-way Democratic primary will face Winsome Sears, a former member of the Virginia House, in the general election.

Sears reported raising nearly $327,000 over the reporting period, less than Rasoul's approximately $492,000 in cash.

———

Barakat reported from Falls Church, Virginia.

