McAuliffe talks abortion, Youngkin taxes at Virginia forum

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe told northern Virginia business leaders Wednesday that the recently enacted abortion legislation in Texas serves as a warning about what might happen if Republican Glenn Youngkin is elected governor.

“We need to be concerned here,” he told a crowd of nearly 300 people gathered at Ritz-Carlton Tysons to hear from all six Democratic and Republican candidates for statewide office on the ballot this November. “I cannot tell you how dangerous this is for women. Dangerous. And it's crippling for business.”

McAuliffe's comments to the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon came as a Texas law banning most abortions took effect Wednesday with the U.S. Supreme Court so far unwilling to take up a legal challenge to the law.

Democrats have said that Youngkin and Republicans will erode abortion rights if elected and that a conservative majority on the Supreme Court will allow it.

Youngkin, in his remarks, did not mention abortion. Speaking to reporters after the luncheon, he said he's pro life but allows exceptions in cases of rape, incest and where the mother's life is in danger. But he expressed some frustration that he was being asked about abortion at a business forum, just days after he announced a plan to cut a variety of taxes.