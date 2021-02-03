McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts Dem 'power grab'

The Democratic-run House Rules Committee was meeting Wednesday in an initial step toward removing Greene from her committees, a rare step for Congress.

It is unusual for party leaders to strip lawmakers of committee assignments, which can help them address their districts' needs and raise campaign contributions.

In 2019, House GOP leaders removed Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who had a history of racist comments, from the Agriculture and Judiciary panels after making comments to a newspaper about white supremacy. He lost the Republican primary for his seat in 2020 and is out of Congress.

McCarthy met for 90 minutes late Tuesday with Greene, R-Ga., and aides said little about the outcome. The hard-right freshman has burst onto the national political scene after using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views.

“The best thing that could happen at this moment is for Kevin McCarthy to make clear that she should not be" on the education committee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a member of his party's leadership, told reporters. Jeffries said if McCarthy doesn't act, "We’ll be prepared to move forward.”