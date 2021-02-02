McCarthy faces choices as GOP divides over Cheney, Greene

Greene, who has suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, could be hoaxes, was selected to serve on the House education and budget committees. Democrats told McCarthy this week that if he didn't remove Greene from her committees, the House would vote to do so, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Republicans say that GOP members would unite against a Democratic move to remove Greene from her committee assignments and that such an effort would help Greene cast herself as a victim of partisan Democrats.

But Democrats believe some Republicans will support the move, make McCarthy look weak and further erode GOP support among moderate suburban voters.

Backing their position up, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a $500,000 ad campaign Tuesday aimed at eight Republicans, including McCarthy. The ads attempt to tie them to Greene and other adherents of QAnon, which focuses on the false belief that top Democrats are involved in child sex trafficking and cannibalism.

“Brian Fitzpatrick should have stood with us," a narrator says in one ad targeting a Republican congressman in the Philadelphia metro region. "But he was a coward. He stood with Trump and the lies