McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues “need to make a change.”

McCarthy, R-Calif., made the remarks Monday in a letter to Republican lawmakers that did not mention Cheney, R-Wyo., or former President Donald Trump by name.

Cheney seems all but certain to be tossed from the No. 3 House GOP job after repeatedly challenging Trump’s false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud. She has also criticized his role in inciting his supporters’ attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as electoral votes were being formally certified, and she was among just 10 Republicans to support the House’s vote to impeach him the following week.

McCarthy has signaled his desire to remove Cheney for several weeks. His Monday note seemed designed to provide whatever cover wavering GOP lawmakers might need to toss Cheney from her position.