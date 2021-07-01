McCarthy to GOP: Don't let Pelosi name you to 1/6 riot panel

The panel will be led by Democrats, with Pelosi appointing a chairperson and at least eight of the 13 members. The resolution gives her a possible say in the appointment of the other five members as well, directing that they will be named “after consultation” with McCarthy.

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was removed by Republicans from a House leadership job this year after repeatedly clashing with President Donald Trump, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, another Trump critic, were the only Republicans to vote Wednesday in favor of forming the new committee.

GOP leaders have not said whether Republicans will even participate in the new panel.

The committee is to investigate the storming of the Capitol by Trump’s supporters as Congress was formally affirming his reelection defeat by Democrat Joe Biden. The attack resulted in five deaths and dozens of injuries and was the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812

