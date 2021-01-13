McConnell open to convicting Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Wednesday told Alaska's News Source, an Anchorage news outlet, that Trump “has committed an impeachable offense." She stopped short of saying if she'd vote to convict him.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has said he would “definitely consider” House impeachment articles.

Complicating GOP thinking about Trump’s second impeachment is that Republicans will be defending 20 of the 34 Senate seats up for election in 2022. Thanks to Democratic victories this month in two Georgia runoffs, Democrats are about to take control of the chamber by 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

Speaking out against impeachment Wednesday was Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. A once-bitter Trump foe, Graham became one of his closest allies during his presidency, then lambasted him over last week's Capitol invasion but has since spent time with Trump.

Impeaching Trump now would “do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence," Graham said in a statement. He said Trump's millions of backers “should not be demonized because of the despicable actions of a seditious mob," but he did not specifically defend Trump's actions last week.