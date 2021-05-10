McConnell poised for starring role in voting bill fight

The action in Congress comes as states from Georgia and Florida to Arizona and Texas are pushing new voting rules, spurred by former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election fraud after his 2020 loss. Republicans argue the new state rules are needed to clamp down on mail ballots and other methods that became popular during the pandemic, but critics warn the states are seeking to reduce voter access, particularly for Black voters, a new Jim Crow-era for the 21st century.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also expected to stop in at the Rules panel meeting to add his weight to the debate. President Joe Biden has said the legislation would “restore the soul of America” by giving everyone equal access to the vote.

The legislation, known as the For the People Act, was given top billing on the Democratic agenda, but the path ahead is unclear. Despite the showing from McConnell, who has cultivated a reputation for turning the Senate into a legislative graveyard, moderate members of the Democratic caucus also pose a sizable obstacle to the bill becoming law.