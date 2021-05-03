McConnell says GOP open to $600 billion for infrastructure

McConnell said that raising corporate taxes would lead to job losses to overseas competitors with lower rates. He said “users” of the infrastructure should help pay for it. One example is the federal gas tax, which pays for road and bridge improvements and has not been increased since 1993. McConnell was not specific about what user fee increases Republicans could back.

“So how to pay for the infrastructure bill, on our side, is we’re not going to revisit the 2017 tax bill,” McConnell said. “We’re happy to look for traditional infrastructure pay-fors, which means the users participate.”

McConnell cited concerns about the federal debt, even though deficits grew substantially every year of Trump’s presidency, when the GOP was also in control of the Senate.

“I think it’s time to take a look at our national debt, which is now as large as our economy for the first time since World War II,” McConnell said.

Biden’s infrastructure proposal would lead to an eventual reduction of the debt if the tax hikes are fully enacted. He would raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for it, reverting to what had been the corporate rate before the 2017 GOP tax cut was enacted.