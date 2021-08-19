McConnell touts drug recovery efforts for federal aid

They will have more decisions to make on large amounts of federal money still unspent. McConnell indicated Thursday that he’ll do what he can to help recovery organizations as they seek funding.

During his long Senate career, McConnell has delivered almost $300 million of federal funding to support Kentucky’s prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts, his office said recently.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a fellow Republican, joined McConnell in visiting the Crown Recovery Center on Thursday.

Cameron said Kentucky stands to eventually reap more than $460 million to combat its opioid-addiction woes as its share from a possible $26 billion settlement with several pharmaceutical companies.

“We continue pursuing every possible avenue to push back against the drug epidemic in Kentucky and a large part of our efforts are focused on securing resources to aid Kentuckians who suffer from addiction and to support the treatment programs that compassionately serve them,” Cameron said.

Opioid abuse remains a deadly scourge in the Bluegrass State. Fatal drug overdoses in Kentucky surged nearly 50% last year and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was a “major contributing factor,” a recent state report concluded.