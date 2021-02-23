 Skip to main content
McCoy steps down as South Carolina's US attorney
AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's top federal prosecutor says he will resign at the end of the month.

U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy submitted his resignation letter to President Joe Biden Monday.

McCoy, a former state lawmaker, took on the job last spring after being nominated by former President Donald Trump in February 2020.

During his tenure, McCoy prosecuted both civil and criminal cases, as well as investigating coronavirus fraud schemes, hoarding, and price gouging activities, according to a statement from his office.

“Pandemic or not, there was no safe harbor in South Carolina for those who violated federal law on my watch,” McCoy said in a statement.

In the role, he supervised an office of about 60 prosecutors and nearly 100 other staff.

The Charleston Republican was elected to the House in 2010 and had been chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He also was well respected by Republicans and Democrats at the South Carolina House.

