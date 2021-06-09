McGahn: Effort to get Mueller fired was 'point of no return'

“I certainly was attempting to avert the attorney general’s recusal if recusal was not warranted. Okay?" McGahn said under questioning.

Much of the questioning centered on Trump's bid to have McGahn get Rosenstein to fire Mueller because of perceived conflicts of interests, and McGahn's refusal to call Rosenstein. He said he saw the demand as creating a “point of no return" and one that left him feeling “trapped” and contemplating a resignation.

“My fear is, if I called Rod, given the atmospherics, given -- you know, I didn’t know Rod well at that point, but what I knew of him, my concern was he could potentially react in a way that would cause him to potentially resign, and that would cause a chain reaction that would be not in anyone’s interest,” McGahn said.

After that episode was reported in The New York Times, McGahn refused to demand a correction even though the president wanted one.

He said he was not overly worried about being fired despite being told that might be a possibility.

“I would say not surprised I wasn’t fired, because when the president and I were in sync, we did a lot of great things and he trusts me to do a lot of important work and a lot of his legacies and judicial selection and that kind of thing,” McGahn said,

“So I was adding value in a lot of ways, and I thought he’s not going to blow up and fire me over this when I was as certain as he was as to what we said in the conversation,” he added.

