AP

McGeachin delivers taped speech to white nationalist meeting

  • Updated
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the speakers at a white nationalist gathering in Florida.

McGeachin delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference on Friday, while Greene appeared in person. McGeachin appears to be one of the highest-ranking elected state officials to ever participate in one of the group's gatherings.

Video on social media from the Orlando, Florida, gathering recorded attendees cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who earlier this week invaded Ukraine.

McGeachin, who is running for governor, told the group she needed “freedom fighters all over this country that are willing to stand up and fight” even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks.”

The America First Political Action Conference is led by Nick Fuentes, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist pushing the Republican Party to the extreme far-right.

McGeachin's chief of staff, Jordan Watters, didn't respond on Saturday to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

A group of more moderate Idaho Republicans called Take Back Idaho on Saturday called for McGeachin to resign, saying her speech at the gathering “shows that she is openly courting the most extreme fringes of society.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

