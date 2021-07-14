McGirt forum shut down early due to backlash from audience

However, the main source of frustration for Native Americans who attended the forum was the lack of tribal representation on the panel, the Tulsa World reported.

The forum, which was organized by Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Stitt's office, was designed to inform the public about the implications of the McGirt decision. Many Native American activists and attorneys have accused Stitt and prosecutors of trying to stir up public sentiment against the decision. Most of the prosecutors on Tuesday were subjected to questions about why tribal leaders or their attorneys general were not among the panelists.

“Had an official invitation been extended to Muscogee Nation, we would have welcomed the opportunity to work with local officials to make this an informative and productive session. But that invitation never came,” Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill wrote in his statement released Tuesday afternoon. “Unfortunately, this has become a pattern of behavior.”