McKee announces 10 finalists for lieutenant governor's job
AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has announced a list of 10 finalists to be his lieutenant governor.

The list released Thursday includes current and former elected officials as well as political operatives.

About 80 people, some ordinary citizens and even a television meteorologist, initially applied for the job, and 60 were granted interviews. A spokesperson for the Democratic governor said the finalists will get a second interview and the final decision will be made within 30 days.

McKee served as lieutenant governor for six years befors being named sworn in as governor earlier this month when former Gov. Gina Raimondo was confirmed as President Joe Biden's commerce secretary and stepped down.

The finalists are: Sabina Matos, president of the Providence City Council; James Diossa, former Central Falls mayor; Elizabeth Beretta-Perik, treasurer of the state Democratic Party; state Sen. Lou DiPalma; former Cranston City Councilor Maria Bucci; attorney John Partridge; state Reps. Anastasia Williams, Grace Diaz and Bob Phillips; and former state Rep. Joanne Giannini.

