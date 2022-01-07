McMaster names lawyer to chair South Carolina's health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) —

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday named a Columbia-area attorney to become the next chair of the state’s health board.

The governor has nominated Robert Bolchoz to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, his office said in a news release. Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring after nearly four years of service.

Bolchoz has experience practicing environmental law, according to the governor's office. He previously worked for seven years in the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and also served as Chief Deputy Attorney General from 1995 to 1998, and also in 2017. In the latter role, he has supervised DHEC's legal counsel on some issues.

Bolchoz graduated from The Citadel, received his law degree from the University of South Carolina and currently lives in West Columbia.

Elam will remain chairman of the board until Bolchoz is confirmed by the state Senate.

