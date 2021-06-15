McMaster signs Santee Cooper bill, pushes for utility sale

“Santee Cooper embraces reform as provided in this legislation,” utility spokeswoman Mollie Gore said in a statement. “Throughout this process, we have listened to the concerns of legislators and others, and we have already begun preparing to meet these new requirements that will increase our transparency and accountability.”

The new law ousts nine of the 10 members on the utility’s board, all of whom were serving before the nuclear reactors were abandoned by majority partner South Carolina Electric & Gas in 2017. It also restricts severance packages for any executives who lose their jobs.

The proposal gives state regulators more power over the utility. It allows them to review the utility’s future plans to generate power and their forecasts for power, and to require public hearings and a watchdog to question utility executives about rate increases.

Lawmakers decided this year that selling the company was off the table because there were no interested buyers left. The legislators had rejected an offer from NextEra Energy of Florida that they deemed underwhelming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0