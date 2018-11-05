McMaster, Smith make final arguments to SC governor voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has entered his final day of campaigning to win outright a full term in the office he's held for nearly two years.
On Monday, McMaster planned to fly around the state, holding news conferences in Columbia, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville with his running mate, businesswoman Pamela Evette.
The Republican faces off Tuesday with Democrat James Smith, a state representative who's spent the campaign's final days crisscrossing the state in an RV. On Monday, he and running mate Mandy Powers Norrell planned to campaign in the conservative Upstate before holding a final rally in Columbia.
McMaster has been in office for nearly two years following Nikki Haley's departure to serve as U.N. Ambassador.