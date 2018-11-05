Try 1 month for 99¢
McMaster, Smith make final arguments to SC governor voters

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, left, and Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith meet during a debate, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at Greenville Technical College in Greenville, S.C. (Lauren Petracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

 Lauren Petracca

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has entered his final day of campaigning to win outright a full term in the office he's held for nearly two years.

On Monday, McMaster planned to fly around the state, holding news conferences in Columbia, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville with his running mate, businesswoman Pamela Evette.

The Republican faces off Tuesday with Democrat James Smith, a state representative who's spent the campaign's final days crisscrossing the state in an RV. On Monday, he and running mate Mandy Powers Norrell planned to campaign in the conservative Upstate before holding a final rally in Columbia.

McMaster has been in office for nearly two years following Nikki Haley's departure to serve as U.N. Ambassador.

