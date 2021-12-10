 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

McMaster: Spend $525M plutonium deal on affected communities

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to invest most of a $525 million settlement from the federal government over plutonium storage at a former nuclear weapons plant into the counties surrounding the plant.

The governor on Friday released his recommendations for the money from the 2020 settlement. Federal authorities had promised a plant at the Savannah River Site near Aiken that would turn plutonium from unneeded nuclear weapons into nuclear reactor fuel but instead left about 21,000 pounds (9,500 kilograms) of the highly radioactive material in storage in South Carolina.

McMaster's plan would direct $317.5 million to projects in Aiken County and $121 million and $13 million to nearby Barnwell and Allendale counties, respectively. Those communities surrounding the nuclear plant should be the beneficiaries of the funds, McMaster wrote in a letter to state lawmakers.

“These settlement funds present us with a once in a lifetime opportunity,” McMaster wrote. “By making big, bold, and transformative investments in the areas of education, infrastructure, workforce, and economic development, we can quite literally change the future of the region and the State.”

People are also reading…

The money is currently in the hands of the state legislature, which will ultimately decide how to spend the cash.

The governor's proposal would create several industrial parks, upgrade water and sewer systems and help develop and expand workforce training programs in the three counties, among other suggestions. McMaster has recommended several other infrastructure projects in Aiken, including a project to ease congestion on a busy road and a broadband expansion effort.

McMaster also wants $73.5 million to go into a reserve fund for future use.

South Carolina has long fought with the federal government over the plutonium, which was sent to the state for a facility intended to create nuclear fuel until federal officials shut the program down.

The feds promised in 2002 to get rid of all the plutonium by 2017 and the settlement was brokered after the promise was broken. The 2020 settlement also requires the U.S. to get all the plutonium out by the end of 2036 or face more penalties that could total more than $1 billion.

The Savannah River Site once had nearly 26,000 workers in the early 1990s as it shifted from making nuclear weapons to finding ways to clean and store the radioactive byproducts of weapons and nuclear plants. Now, about 11,000 people work at the site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world.

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

Watch Now: Related Video

France approves controversial Notre-Dame redesign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News