SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The latest campaign finance report for eastern Washington's U.S. House seat shows that Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic challenger Lisa Brown have raised more than $9 million between then.

By the period ending Sept. 30, McMorris Rodgers had raised $5.1 million and Brown has raised a total of $4.6 million. Brown's money is the most ever raised by a challenger to the seven-term incumbent.

McMorris Rodgers, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, had spent $4.3 million and had $799,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30. Brown's spending and cash were not immediately available.

The candidates have spent their money on a flood of negative ads leading to the Nov. 6 election.

