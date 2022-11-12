 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions

  • Updated
  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest.

Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican best known for his longshot 2016 presidential bid, attracted millions in outside spending in his campaign against Lee. He forced the second-term Republican to engage with voters more than in prior elections and emphasize an independent streak and willingness to buck leaders of his own party.

People are also reading…

Ultimately, though, it wasn't even close. Lee is on his way to a double-digit win.

That's spurring a debate: Did Democrats’ strategy create a blueprint to make Republicans campaign hard, compete for moderates and expend resources in future races? Or does the sizeable loss prove that Republicans’ vice grip is impenetrable in the short term, no matter the strategy?

The answers could contain lessons for both red and blue states unaccustomed to competitive elections.

Some Democrats say supporting McMullin was worth it — it shifted the political conversation, made the race competitive and forced Lee to spend almost double what he spent in his 2016 campaign. But other Democrats say the strategy hurt down-ballot candidates who didn't have a strong top-of-the-ticket contender to help boost them.

“Building my bench in that sense is going to be so much harder. How do I convince candidates, going forward, that the Democratic Party will support them?” said Katie Adams-Anderton, Democratic Party chair in Utah’s second largest county.

Utah is among the fastest growing states, and Democrats hope they will be able to compete as the electorate becomes younger and more urban. Yet Republicans currently hold both Senate seats and all four congressional seats, occupy every statewide office, and this week expanded their supermajorities in the Legislature.

Four years after running for U.S. Senate herself, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson supported Democrats' decision to back McMullin. She credits it with making Lee sweat. Though McMullin lost, she said, coalescing behind an independent benefited voters by making the race competitive. She hopes putting Lee on his heels will influence how he governs and votes in the U.S. Senate.

“This was a unique moment, and I actually do think we’ve lost an opportunity by not electing Evan to help break up some of the hardened partisanship,” she said, noting that whether backing an independent was a good strategy depended largely on circumstances.

Votes remain to be counted, but Lee is on track to defeat McMullin by double digits. That's a narrower margin than his 41 percentage-point victory in 2016 over grocery store clerk Misty Snow but wider than McMullin's team anticipated.

McMullin won 100,000 more votes than Utah Democrats' four congressional candidates did collectively, but preliminary results don't suggest his campaigning against the two-party system energized voters enough to substantially buoy turnout.

Independents have won Senate races in Vermont and Maine, yet in deeply red states like Utah, party politics remain entrenched and important to voters.

To put together a fragile coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independents, McMullin focused closely on threats to democracy. Rather than campaign on traditional midterm election issues, he attacked Lee’s November 2020 text messages to Trump’s White House chief of staff about ways to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory.

Both Lee and Democrats skeptical of his candidacy criticized McMullin for being unclear on issues such as abortion or infrastructure spending.

“You say you want to put country over party. I respect that,” Lee said at an October debate, addressing McMullin. “But parties are an important proxy for ideas. You see, because it’s ideas more than parties that tell the people how you will vote.”

Kael Weston, the Democrat Senate candidate who lost the party's backing when it lined up behind McMullin, acknowledged it would have been difficult for a Democrat to defeat Lee. But he said McMullin's focus came at the expense of local concerns, such as water or the closure of rural post offices. Focusing on those kinds of issues is the path to making elections competitive in red states, not becoming “Republican lite," he said.

Though outside spending from Democratic-donor funded PACs and conservative groups like Club for Growth reflect how the race was more competitive than usual, Weston said, McMullin's attempts to distance himself from Biden and Democrats hurt Democrats who were lower on the ballot.

“If all you see for three months is, Joe Biden is evil and Democrat is a four-letter word, that has an effect,” he said, noting the anti-McMullin television ads might have hurt Democratic candidates for statehouse seats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems. The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News