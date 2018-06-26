Subscribe for 33¢ / day

06-26-18 20:01,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Maryland.

Governor

Larry Hogan (i), GOP

Comptroller

Peter Franchot (i), Dem

Comptroller

Anjali Phukan, GOP

Attorney General

Brian Frosh (i), Dem

Attorney General

Craig Wolf, GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Anthony Brown (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 4

George McDermott, GOP

State Senate - District 1

George Edwards (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Andrew Serafini (i), GOP

State Senate - District 4

Michael Hough (i), GOP

State Senate - District 5

Jamie O'Marr, Dem

State Senate - District 5

Justin Ready (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Donna Hines, Dem

State Senate - District 7

J.B. Jennings (i), GOP

State Senate - District 8

Christian Miele, GOP

State Senate - District 9

Katie Hester, Dem

State Senate - District 10

Stephanie Boston, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Joe Hooe, GOP

State Senate - District 13

Guy Guzzone (i), Dem

State Senate - District 14

Craig Zucker (i), Dem

State Senate - District 14

Robert Drozd, GOP

State Senate - District 15

David Wilson, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Susan Lee (i), Dem

State Senate - District 16

Marcus Alzona, GOP

State Senate - District 17

Cheryl Kagan (i), Dem

State Senate - District 17

Josephine Wang, GOP

State Senate - District 19

Ben Kramer, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Alirio Martinez, GOP

State Senate - District 20

Will Smith (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Dwight Patel, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Jim Rosapepe (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Lee Havis, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Paul Pinsky (i), Dem

State Senate - District 26

Ike Puzon, GOP

State Senate - District 28

John Leonard, GOP

State Senate - District 29

Thomas Brewer, Dem

State Senate - District 30

Ron George, GOP

State Senate - District 31

Scott Harman, Dem

State Senate - District 31

Bryan Simonaire (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

Pamela Beidle, Dem

State Senate - District 33

Eve Hurwitz, Dem

State Senate - District 33

Edward Reilly (i), GOP

State Senate - District 34

Bob Cassilly (i), GOP

State Senate - District 35

Jason Gallion, GOP

State Senate - District 36

Heather Sinclair, Dem

State Senate - District 36

Stephen Hershey (i), GOP

State Senate - District 37

Holly Wright, Dem

State Senate - District 37

Addie Eckardt (i), GOP

State Senate - District 38

Jim Mathias (i), Dem

State Senate - District 38

Mary Beth Carozza, GOP

State Senate - District 39

Nancy King (i), Dem

State Senate - District 39

Al Phillips, GOP

State Senate - District 42

Chris West, GOP

State Senate - District 44

Victor Clark, GOP

State Senate - District 46

Bill Ferguson (i), Dem

State Senate - District 46

Christine Digman, GOP

State Senate - District 47

Fred Price, GOP

House of Delegates - District 1A

Michael Dreisbach, Dem

House of Delegates - District 1B

Penny Walker, Dem

House of Delegates - District 1B

Jason Buckel (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 2A

Neil Parrott (i), GOP

William Wivell (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 2B

Peter Perini, Dem

House of Delegates - District 2B

Paul Corderman (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 3A

Mike Bowersox, GOP

James Dvorak, GOP

House of Delegates - District 3B

Ken Kerr, Dem

House of Delegates - District 3B

Bill Folden (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 4

Ysela Bravo, Dem

Lois Jarman, Dem

Darrin Smith, Dem

House of Delegates - District 4

Barrie Ciliberti (i), GOP

Dan Cox, GOP

Jesse Pippy, GOP

House of Delegates - District 5

Emily Shank, Dem

House of Delegates - District 7

Allison Berkowitz, Dem

Gordon Koerner, Dem

House of Delegates - District 9A

Warren Miller (i), GOP

Trent Kittleman (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 9B

Bob Flanagan (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 11

Jonathan Porter, GOP

House of Delegates - District 12

Bob Cockey, GOP

Melanie Harris, GOP

Michael Russell, GOP

House of Delegates - District 13

Chris Yates, GOP

House of Delegates - District 14

Kevin Dorrance, GOP

Patricia Fenati, GOP

Michael Ostroff, GOP

House of Delegates - District 15

Laurie Halverson, GOP

Harvey Jacobs, GOP

Marc King, GOP

House of Delegates - District 16

Bill Day, GOP

House of Delegates - District 17

George Hernandez, GOP

House of Delegates - District 18

Linda Willard, GOP

House of Delegates - District 19

Helen Domenici, GOP

Dave Pasti, GOP

Martha Schaerr, GOP

House of Delegates - District 21

Chike Anyanwu, GOP

Richard Douglas, GOP

House of Delegates - District 22

Winnie Obike, GOP

House of Delegates - District 23A

Kathleen Crank, GOP

House of Delegates - District 27B

Michael Jackson (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 27C

Jason Fowler, Dem

House of Delegates - District 27C

Mark Fisher (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 29A

Roberta Loker, Dem

House of Delegates - District 29A

Matt Morgan (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 29B

Brian Crosby, Dem

House of Delegates - District 29B

Deb Rey (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 29C

Julia Nichols, Dem

House of Delegates - District 29C

Jerry Clark (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 31A

Ned Carey (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 31A

Brooks Bennett, GOP

House of Delegates - District 31B

Harry Freeman, Dem

Karen Simpson, Dem

House of Delegates - District 32

Mark Bailey, GOP

Patty Ewing, GOP

Tim Walters, GOP

House of Delegates - District 33

Heather Bagnall, Dem

Tracie Hovermale, Dem

Pam Luby, Dem

House of Delegates - District 34B

Jeff Dinger, Dem

House of Delegates - District 35A

Jobeth Bowers, Dem

House of Delegates - District 35A

Kevin Hornberger (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 35B

Ronnie Davis, Dem

House of Delegates - District 35B

Andrew Cassilly (i), GOP

Teresa Reilly (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 36

Keirien Taylor, Dem

Michael Welker, Dem

Crystal Woodward, Dem

House of Delegates - District 37A

Frank Cooke, GOP

House of Delegates - District 37B

Dan O'Hare, Dem

House of Delegates - District 38A

Kirkland Hall, Dem

House of Delegates - District 38A

Charles Otto (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 38B

Carl Anderton (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 39

Verelyn Gibbs Watson, GOP

House of Delegates - District 42A

Stephen Lafferty (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 42A

Stephen McIntire, GOP

House of Delegates - District 44A

Keith Haynes (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 45

Ronald Owens-Bey, GOP

Jewel Rucker, GOP

Andy Zipay, GOP

House of Delegates - District 46

Jeremy Baron, GOP

Nicholas Wentworth, GOP

County Executive - Montgomery County

Robin Ficker, GOP

County Executive - Prince Georges County

Jerry Mathis, Dem

AP Elections 06-26-2018 20:01

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments