06-26-18 20:01,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Maryland.
Governor
Larry Hogan (i), GOP
Comptroller
Peter Franchot (i), Dem
Comptroller
Anjali Phukan, GOP
Attorney General
Brian Frosh (i), Dem
Attorney General
Craig Wolf, GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Anthony Brown (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 4
George McDermott, GOP
State Senate - District 1
George Edwards (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Andrew Serafini (i), GOP
State Senate - District 4
Michael Hough (i), GOP
State Senate - District 5
Jamie O'Marr, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Justin Ready (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Donna Hines, Dem
State Senate - District 7
J.B. Jennings (i), GOP
State Senate - District 8
Christian Miele, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Katie Hester, Dem
State Senate - District 10
Stephanie Boston, GOP
State Senate - District 12
Joe Hooe, GOP
State Senate - District 13
Guy Guzzone (i), Dem
State Senate - District 14
Craig Zucker (i), Dem
State Senate - District 14
Robert Drozd, GOP
State Senate - District 15
David Wilson, GOP
State Senate - District 16
Susan Lee (i), Dem
State Senate - District 16
Marcus Alzona, GOP
State Senate - District 17
Cheryl Kagan (i), Dem
State Senate - District 17
Josephine Wang, GOP
State Senate - District 19
Ben Kramer, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Alirio Martinez, GOP
State Senate - District 20
Will Smith (i), Dem
State Senate - District 20
Dwight Patel, GOP
State Senate - District 21
Jim Rosapepe (i), Dem
State Senate - District 21
Lee Havis, GOP
State Senate - District 22
Paul Pinsky (i), Dem
State Senate - District 26
Ike Puzon, GOP
State Senate - District 28
John Leonard, GOP
State Senate - District 29
Thomas Brewer, Dem
State Senate - District 30
Ron George, GOP
State Senate - District 31
Scott Harman, Dem
State Senate - District 31
Bryan Simonaire (i), GOP
State Senate - District 32
Pamela Beidle, Dem
State Senate - District 33
Eve Hurwitz, Dem
State Senate - District 33
Edward Reilly (i), GOP
State Senate - District 34
Bob Cassilly (i), GOP
State Senate - District 35
Jason Gallion, GOP
State Senate - District 36
Heather Sinclair, Dem
State Senate - District 36
Stephen Hershey (i), GOP
State Senate - District 37
Holly Wright, Dem
State Senate - District 37
Addie Eckardt (i), GOP
State Senate - District 38
Jim Mathias (i), Dem
State Senate - District 38
Mary Beth Carozza, GOP
State Senate - District 39
Nancy King (i), Dem
State Senate - District 39
Al Phillips, GOP
State Senate - District 42
Chris West, GOP
State Senate - District 44
Victor Clark, GOP
State Senate - District 46
Bill Ferguson (i), Dem
State Senate - District 46
Christine Digman, GOP
State Senate - District 47
Fred Price, GOP
House of Delegates - District 1A
Michael Dreisbach, Dem
House of Delegates - District 1B
Penny Walker, Dem
House of Delegates - District 1B
Jason Buckel (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 2A
Neil Parrott (i), GOP
William Wivell (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 2B
Peter Perini, Dem
House of Delegates - District 2B
Paul Corderman (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 3A
Mike Bowersox, GOP
James Dvorak, GOP
House of Delegates - District 3B
Ken Kerr, Dem
House of Delegates - District 3B
Bill Folden (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 4
Ysela Bravo, Dem
Lois Jarman, Dem
Darrin Smith, Dem
House of Delegates - District 4
Barrie Ciliberti (i), GOP
Dan Cox, GOP
Jesse Pippy, GOP
House of Delegates - District 5
Emily Shank, Dem
House of Delegates - District 7
Allison Berkowitz, Dem
Gordon Koerner, Dem
House of Delegates - District 9A
Warren Miller (i), GOP
Trent Kittleman (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 9B
Bob Flanagan (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 11
Jonathan Porter, GOP
House of Delegates - District 12
Bob Cockey, GOP
Melanie Harris, GOP
Michael Russell, GOP
House of Delegates - District 13
Chris Yates, GOP
House of Delegates - District 14
Kevin Dorrance, GOP
Patricia Fenati, GOP
Michael Ostroff, GOP
House of Delegates - District 15
Laurie Halverson, GOP
Harvey Jacobs, GOP
Marc King, GOP
House of Delegates - District 16
Bill Day, GOP
House of Delegates - District 17
George Hernandez, GOP
House of Delegates - District 18
Linda Willard, GOP
House of Delegates - District 19
Helen Domenici, GOP
Dave Pasti, GOP
Martha Schaerr, GOP
House of Delegates - District 21
Chike Anyanwu, GOP
Richard Douglas, GOP
House of Delegates - District 22
Winnie Obike, GOP
House of Delegates - District 23A
Kathleen Crank, GOP
House of Delegates - District 27B
Michael Jackson (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 27C
Jason Fowler, Dem
House of Delegates - District 27C
Mark Fisher (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 29A
Roberta Loker, Dem
House of Delegates - District 29A
Matt Morgan (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 29B
Brian Crosby, Dem
House of Delegates - District 29B
Deb Rey (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 29C
Julia Nichols, Dem
House of Delegates - District 29C
Jerry Clark (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 31A
Ned Carey (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 31A
Brooks Bennett, GOP
House of Delegates - District 31B
Harry Freeman, Dem
Karen Simpson, Dem
House of Delegates - District 32
Mark Bailey, GOP
Patty Ewing, GOP
Tim Walters, GOP
House of Delegates - District 33
Heather Bagnall, Dem
Tracie Hovermale, Dem
Pam Luby, Dem
House of Delegates - District 34B
Jeff Dinger, Dem
House of Delegates - District 35A
Jobeth Bowers, Dem
House of Delegates - District 35A
Kevin Hornberger (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 35B
Ronnie Davis, Dem
House of Delegates - District 35B
Andrew Cassilly (i), GOP
Teresa Reilly (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 36
Keirien Taylor, Dem
Michael Welker, Dem
Crystal Woodward, Dem
House of Delegates - District 37A
Frank Cooke, GOP
House of Delegates - District 37B
Dan O'Hare, Dem
House of Delegates - District 38A
Kirkland Hall, Dem
House of Delegates - District 38A
Charles Otto (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 38B
Carl Anderton (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 39
Verelyn Gibbs Watson, GOP
House of Delegates - District 42A
Stephen Lafferty (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 42A
Stephen McIntire, GOP
House of Delegates - District 44A
Keith Haynes (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 45
Ronald Owens-Bey, GOP
Jewel Rucker, GOP
Andy Zipay, GOP
House of Delegates - District 46
Jeremy Baron, GOP
Nicholas Wentworth, GOP
County Executive - Montgomery County
Robin Ficker, GOP
County Executive - Prince Georges County
Jerry Mathis, Dem
