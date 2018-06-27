06-27-18 13:24,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Maryland.
U.S. Senate
Ben Cardin (i), Dem
U.S. Senate
Tony Campbell, GOP
Governor
Ben Jealous, Dem
Governor
Larry Hogan (i), GOP
Comptroller
Peter Franchot (i), Dem
Comptroller
Anjali Phukan, GOP
Attorney General
Brian Frosh (i), Dem
Attorney General
Craig Wolf, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Jesse Colvin, Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Andy Harris (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Dutch Ruppersberger (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Liz Matory, GOP
U.S. House - District 3
John Sarbanes (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Charles Anthony, GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Anthony Brown (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 4
George McDermott, GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Steny Hoyer (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 5
William Devine, GOP
U.S. House - District 6
David Trone, Dem
U.S. House - District 6
Amie Hoeber, GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Elijah Cummings (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Jamie Raskin (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 8
John Walsh, GOP
State Senate - District 1
George Edwards (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Andrew Serafini (i), GOP
State Senate - District 3
Ronald Young (i), Dem
State Senate - District 3
Craig Giangrande, GOP
State Senate - District 4
Jessica Douglass, Dem
State Senate - District 4
Michael Hough (i), GOP
State Senate - District 5
Jamie O'Marr, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Justin Ready (i), GOP
State Senate - District 6
Buddy Staigerwald, Dem
State Senate - District 6
Johnny Salling (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Donna Hines, Dem
State Senate - District 7
J.B. Jennings (i), GOP
State Senate - District 8
Katherine Klausmeier (i), Dem
State Senate - District 8
Christian Miele, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Katie Hester, Dem
State Senate - District 9
Gail Bates (i), GOP
State Senate - District 10
Delores Kelley (i), Dem
State Senate - District 10
Stephanie Boston, GOP
State Senate - District 11
Bobby Zirkin (i), Dem
State Senate - District 12
Clarence Lam, Dem
State Senate - District 12
Joe Hooe, GOP
State Senate - District 13
Guy Guzzone (i), Dem
State Senate - District 14
Craig Zucker (i), Dem
State Senate - District 14
Robert Drozd, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Brian Feldman (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15
David Wilson, GOP
State Senate - District 16
Susan Lee (i), Dem
State Senate - District 16
Marcus Alzona, GOP
State Senate - District 17
Cheryl Kagan (i), Dem
State Senate - District 17
Josephine Wang, GOP
State Senate - District 18
Jeff Waldstreicher, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Ben Kramer, Dem
State Senate - District 19
Alirio Martinez, GOP
State Senate - District 20
Will Smith (i), Dem
State Senate - District 20
Dwight Patel, GOP
State Senate - District 21
Jim Rosapepe (i), Dem
State Senate - District 21
Lee Havis, GOP
State Senate - District 22
Paul Pinsky (i), Dem
State Senate - District 23
Douglas Peters (i), Dem
State Senate - District 24
Joanne Benson (i), Dem
State Senate - District 25
Melony Griffith, Dem
State Senate - District 26
Obie Patterson, Dem
State Senate - District 26
Ike Puzon, GOP
State Senate - District 27
Thomas Mike Miller (i), Dem
State Senate - District 27
Jesse Peed, GOP
State Senate - District 28
Arthur Ellis, Dem
State Senate - District 28
John Leonard, GOP
State Senate - District 29
Thomas Brewer, Dem
State Senate - District 29
Jack Bailey, GOP
State Senate - District 30
Sarah Elfreth, Dem
State Senate - District 30
Ron George, GOP
State Senate - District 31
Scott Harman, Dem
State Senate - District 31
Bryan Simonaire (i), GOP
State Senate - District 32
Pamela Beidle, Dem
State Senate - District 33
Eve Hurwitz, Dem
State Senate - District 33
Edward Reilly (i), GOP
State Senate - District 34
Mary-Dulany James, Dem
State Senate - District 34
Bob Cassilly (i), GOP
State Senate - District 35
Jason Gallion, GOP
State Senate - District 36
Heather Sinclair, Dem
State Senate - District 36
Stephen Hershey (i), GOP
State Senate - District 37
Holly Wright, Dem
State Senate - District 37
Addie Eckardt (i), GOP
State Senate - District 38
Jim Mathias (i), Dem
State Senate - District 38
Mary Beth Carozza, GOP
State Senate - District 39
Nancy King (i), Dem
State Senate - District 39
Al Phillips, GOP
State Senate - District 40
Antonio Hayes, Dem
State Senate - District 41
Jill Carter (i), Dem
State Senate - District 42
Robbie Leonard, Dem
State Senate - District 42
Chris West, GOP
State Senate - District 44
Shirley Nathan-Pulliam (i), Dem
State Senate - District 44
Victor Clark, GOP
State Senate - District 45
Cory McCray, Dem
State Senate - District 46
Bill Ferguson (i), Dem
State Senate - District 46
Christine Digman, GOP
State Senate - District 47
Malcolm Augustine, Dem
State Senate - District 47
Fred Price, GOP
House of Delegates - District 1A
Michael Dreisbach, Dem
House of Delegates - District 1A
Wendell Beitzel (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 1B
Penny Walker, Dem
House of Delegates - District 1B
Jason Buckel (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 1C
Mike McKay (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 2A
Neil Parrott (i), GOP
William Wivell (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 2B
Peter Perini, Dem
House of Delegates - District 2B
Paul Corderman (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 3A
Carol Krimm (i), Dem
Karen Young (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 3A
Mike Bowersox, GOP
James Dvorak, GOP
House of Delegates - District 3B
Ken Kerr, Dem
House of Delegates - District 3B
Bill Folden (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 4
Ysela Bravo, Dem
Lois Jarman, Dem
Darrin Smith, Dem
House of Delegates - District 4
Barrie Ciliberti (i), GOP
Dan Cox, GOP
Jesse Pippy, GOP
House of Delegates - District 5
Emily Shank, Dem
House of Delegates - District 5
Susan Krebs (i), GOP
April Rose (i), GOP
Haven Shoemaker (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 6
Nicholas D'Adamo, Dem
Diane DeCarlo, Dem
Megan Mioduszewski, Dem
House of Delegates - District 6
Robin Grammer (i), GOP
Bob Long (i), GOP
Ric Metzgar (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 7
Allison Berkowitz, Dem
Gordon Koerner, Dem
House of Delegates - District 7
Lauren Arikan, GOP
Rick Impallaria (i), GOP
Kathy Szeliga (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 8
Harry Bhandari, Dem
Eric Bromwell (i), Dem
Carl Jackson, Dem
House of Delegates - District 8
Joseph Boteler, GOP
Joe Cluster (i), GOP
Joe Norman, GOP
House of Delegates - District 9A
Steven Bolen, Dem
Natalie Ziegler, Dem
House of Delegates - District 9A
Warren Miller (i), GOP
Trent Kittleman (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 9B
Courtney Watson, Dem
House of Delegates - District 9B
Bob Flanagan (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 10
Benjamin Brooks (i), Dem
Jay Jalisi (i), Dem
Adrienne Jones (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 10
George Harman, GOP
Matthew Kaliszak, GOP
Brian Marcos, GOP
House of Delegates - District 11
Jon Cardin, Dem
Shelly Hettleman (i), Dem
Dana Stein (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 11
Jonathan Porter, GOP
House of Delegates - District 12
Eric Ebersole (i), Dem
Jessica Feldmark, Dem
Terri Hill (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 12
Bob Cockey, GOP
Melanie Harris, GOP
Michael Russell, GOP
House of Delegates - District 13
Vanessa Atterbeary (i), Dem
Shane Pendergrass (i), Dem
Jen Terrasa, Dem
House of Delegates - District 13
Chris Yates, GOP
House of Delegates - District 14
Anne Kaiser (i), Dem
Eric Luedtke (i), Dem
Pamela Queen (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 14
Kevin Dorrance, GOP
Patricia Fenati, GOP
Michael Ostroff, GOP
House of Delegates - District 15
Kathleen Dumais (i), Dem
Lily Qi, Dem
House of Delegates - District 15
Laurie Halverson, GOP
Harvey Jacobs, GOP
Marc King, GOP
House of Delegates - District 16
Ariana Kelly (i), Dem
Marc Korman (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 16
Bill Day, GOP
House of Delegates - District 17
Kumar Barve (i), Dem
Jim Gilchrist (i), Dem
Julie Palakovich Carr, Dem
House of Delegates - District 17
George Hernandez, GOP
House of Delegates - District 18
Al Carr (i), Dem
Emily Shetty, Dem
House of Delegates - District 18
Linda Willard, GOP
House of Delegates - District 19
Bonnie Cullison (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 19
Helen Domenici, GOP
Dave Pasti, GOP
Martha Schaerr, GOP
House of Delegates - District 20
Lorig Charkoudian, Dem
David Moon (i), Dem
Jheanelle Wilkins (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 21
Ben Barnes (i), Dem
Joseline Pena-Melnyk (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 21
Chike Anyanwu, GOP
Richard Douglas, GOP
House of Delegates - District 22
Tawanna Gaines (i), Dem
Anne Healey (i), Dem
Alonzo Washington (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 22
Winnie Obike, GOP
House of Delegates - District 23A
Kathleen Crank, GOP
House of Delegates - District 23B
Marvin Holmes (i), Dem
Ron Watson, Dem
House of Delegates - District 24
Erek Barron (i), Dem
Andrea Harrison, Dem
Jazz Lewis (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 25
Darryl Barnes (i), Dem
Nick Charles, Dem
Dereck Davis (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 26
Veronica Turner, Dem
Kris Valderrama (i), Dem
Jay Walker (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 27A
Susie Proctor (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 27B
Michael Jackson (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 27B
Michael Thomas, GOP
House of Delegates - District 27C
Jason Fowler, Dem
House of Delegates - District 27C
Mark Fisher (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 28
Debra Davis, Dem
Edith Patterson (i), Dem
C. T. Wilson (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 28
Dave Campbell, GOP
Jim Crawford, GOP
Bill Dotson, GOP
House of Delegates - District 29A
Roberta Loker, Dem
House of Delegates - District 29A
Matt Morgan (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 29B
Brian Crosby, Dem
House of Delegates - District 29B
Deb Rey (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 29C
Julia Nichols, Dem
House of Delegates - District 29C
Jerry Clark (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 30A
Mike Busch (i), Dem
Alice Cain, Dem
House of Delegates - District 30A
Chelsea Gill, GOP
Bob O'Shea, GOP
House of Delegates - District 30B
Mike Shay, Dem
House of Delegates - District 30B
Seth Howard (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 31A
Ned Carey (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 31A
Brooks Bennett, GOP
House of Delegates - District 31B
Harry Freeman, Dem
Karen Simpson, Dem
House of Delegates - District 31B
Brian Chisholm, GOP
Nicholaus Kipke (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 32
Sandy Bartlett, Dem
Mark Chang (i), Dem
Mike Rogers, Dem
House of Delegates - District 32
Mark Bailey, GOP
Patty Ewing, GOP
Tim Walters, GOP
House of Delegates - District 33
Heather Bagnall, Dem
Tracie Hovermale, Dem
Pam Luby, Dem
House of Delegates - District 33
Michael Malone (i), GOP
Sid Saab (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 34A
Mary Ann Lisanti (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 34B
Jeff Dinger, Dem
House of Delegates - District 35A
Jobeth Bowers, Dem
House of Delegates - District 35A
Kevin Hornberger (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 35B
Ronnie Davis, Dem
House of Delegates - District 35B
Andrew Cassilly (i), GOP
Teresa Reilly (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 36
Keirien Taylor, Dem
Michael Welker, Dem
Crystal Woodward, Dem
House of Delegates - District 36
Steven Arentz (i), GOP
Jeff Ghrist (i), GOP
Jay Jacobs (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 37A
Sheree Sample-Hughes (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 37A
Frank Cooke, GOP
House of Delegates - District 37B
Dan O'Hare, Dem
House of Delegates - District 37B
Christopher Adams (i), GOP
Johnny Mautz (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 38A
Kirkland Hall, Dem
House of Delegates - District 38A
Charles Otto (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 38B
Carl Anderton (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 38C
Wayne Hartman, GOP
House of Delegates - District 39
Verelyn Gibbs Watson, GOP
House of Delegates - District 40
Nick Mosby (i), Dem
Melissa Wells, Dem
House of Delegates - District 41
Dalya Attar, Dem
Samuel Rosenberg (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 42A
Stephen Lafferty (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 42A
Stephen McIntire, GOP
House of Delegates - District 42B
Michele Guyton, Dem
House of Delegates - District 42B
Nino Mangione, GOP
Tim Robinson, GOP
House of Delegates - District 43
Maggie McIntosh (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 44A
Keith Haynes (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 44B
Charles Sydnor (i), Dem
Pat Young (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 45
Talmadge Branch (i), Dem
Cheryl Glenn (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 45
Ronald Owens-Bey, GOP
Jewel Rucker, GOP
Andy Zipay, GOP
House of Delegates - District 46
Luke Clippinger (i), Dem
Robbyn Lewis (i), Dem
Brooke Lierman (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 46
Jeremy Baron, GOP
Nicholas Wentworth, GOP
House of Delegates - District 47A
Diana Fennell (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 47B
Wanika Fisher, Dem
County Executive - Baltimore County
Al Redmer, GOP
State's Attorney - Baltimore City
Marilyn Mosby (i), Dem
County Executive - Montgomery County
Robin Ficker, GOP
County Executive - Prince Georges County
Angela Alsobrooks, Dem
County Executive - Prince Georges County
Jerry Mathis, Dem