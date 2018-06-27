Subscribe for 33¢ / day

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Maryland.

U.S. Senate

Ben Cardin (i), Dem

U.S. Senate

Tony Campbell, GOP

Governor

Ben Jealous, Dem

Governor

Larry Hogan (i), GOP

Comptroller

Peter Franchot (i), Dem

Comptroller

Anjali Phukan, GOP

Attorney General

Brian Frosh (i), Dem

Attorney General

Craig Wolf, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Jesse Colvin, Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Andy Harris (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Dutch Ruppersberger (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Liz Matory, GOP

U.S. House - District 3

John Sarbanes (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Charles Anthony, GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Anthony Brown (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 4

George McDermott, GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Steny Hoyer (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 5

William Devine, GOP

U.S. House - District 6

David Trone, Dem

U.S. House - District 6

Amie Hoeber, GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Elijah Cummings (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 8

Jamie Raskin (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 8

John Walsh, GOP

State Senate - District 1

George Edwards (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Andrew Serafini (i), GOP

State Senate - District 3

Ronald Young (i), Dem

State Senate - District 3

Craig Giangrande, GOP

State Senate - District 4

Jessica Douglass, Dem

State Senate - District 4

Michael Hough (i), GOP

State Senate - District 5

Jamie O'Marr, Dem

State Senate - District 5

Justin Ready (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Buddy Staigerwald, Dem

State Senate - District 6

Johnny Salling (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Donna Hines, Dem

State Senate - District 7

J.B. Jennings (i), GOP

State Senate - District 8

Katherine Klausmeier (i), Dem

State Senate - District 8

Christian Miele, GOP

State Senate - District 9

Katie Hester, Dem

State Senate - District 9

Gail Bates (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Delores Kelley (i), Dem

State Senate - District 10

Stephanie Boston, GOP

State Senate - District 11

Bobby Zirkin (i), Dem

State Senate - District 12

Clarence Lam, Dem

State Senate - District 12

Joe Hooe, GOP

State Senate - District 13

Guy Guzzone (i), Dem

State Senate - District 14

Craig Zucker (i), Dem

State Senate - District 14

Robert Drozd, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Brian Feldman (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15

David Wilson, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Susan Lee (i), Dem

State Senate - District 16

Marcus Alzona, GOP

State Senate - District 17

Cheryl Kagan (i), Dem

State Senate - District 17

Josephine Wang, GOP

State Senate - District 18

Jeff Waldstreicher, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Ben Kramer, Dem

State Senate - District 19

Alirio Martinez, GOP

State Senate - District 20

Will Smith (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Dwight Patel, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Jim Rosapepe (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Lee Havis, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Paul Pinsky (i), Dem

State Senate - District 23

Douglas Peters (i), Dem

State Senate - District 24

Joanne Benson (i), Dem

State Senate - District 25

Melony Griffith, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Obie Patterson, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Ike Puzon, GOP

State Senate - District 27

Thomas Mike Miller (i), Dem

State Senate - District 27

Jesse Peed, GOP

State Senate - District 28

Arthur Ellis, Dem

State Senate - District 28

John Leonard, GOP

State Senate - District 29

Thomas Brewer, Dem

State Senate - District 29

Jack Bailey, GOP

State Senate - District 30

Sarah Elfreth, Dem

State Senate - District 30

Ron George, GOP

State Senate - District 31

Scott Harman, Dem

State Senate - District 31

Bryan Simonaire (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

Pamela Beidle, Dem

State Senate - District 33

Eve Hurwitz, Dem

State Senate - District 33

Edward Reilly (i), GOP

State Senate - District 34

Mary-Dulany James, Dem

State Senate - District 34

Bob Cassilly (i), GOP

State Senate - District 35

Jason Gallion, GOP

State Senate - District 36

Heather Sinclair, Dem

State Senate - District 36

Stephen Hershey (i), GOP

State Senate - District 37

Holly Wright, Dem

State Senate - District 37

Addie Eckardt (i), GOP

State Senate - District 38

Jim Mathias (i), Dem

State Senate - District 38

Mary Beth Carozza, GOP

State Senate - District 39

Nancy King (i), Dem

State Senate - District 39

Al Phillips, GOP

State Senate - District 40

Antonio Hayes, Dem

State Senate - District 41

Jill Carter (i), Dem

State Senate - District 42

Robbie Leonard, Dem

State Senate - District 42

Chris West, GOP

State Senate - District 44

Shirley Nathan-Pulliam (i), Dem

State Senate - District 44

Victor Clark, GOP

State Senate - District 45

Cory McCray, Dem

State Senate - District 46

Bill Ferguson (i), Dem

State Senate - District 46

Christine Digman, GOP

State Senate - District 47

Malcolm Augustine, Dem

State Senate - District 47

Fred Price, GOP

House of Delegates - District 1A

Michael Dreisbach, Dem

House of Delegates - District 1A

Wendell Beitzel (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 1B

Penny Walker, Dem

House of Delegates - District 1B

Jason Buckel (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 1C

Mike McKay (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 2A

Neil Parrott (i), GOP

William Wivell (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 2B

Peter Perini, Dem

House of Delegates - District 2B

Paul Corderman (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 3A

Carol Krimm (i), Dem

Karen Young (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 3A

Mike Bowersox, GOP

James Dvorak, GOP

House of Delegates - District 3B

Ken Kerr, Dem

House of Delegates - District 3B

Bill Folden (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 4

Ysela Bravo, Dem

Lois Jarman, Dem

Darrin Smith, Dem

House of Delegates - District 4

Barrie Ciliberti (i), GOP

Dan Cox, GOP

Jesse Pippy, GOP

House of Delegates - District 5

Emily Shank, Dem

House of Delegates - District 5

Susan Krebs (i), GOP

April Rose (i), GOP

Haven Shoemaker (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 6

Nicholas D'Adamo, Dem

Diane DeCarlo, Dem

Megan Mioduszewski, Dem

House of Delegates - District 6

Robin Grammer (i), GOP

Bob Long (i), GOP

Ric Metzgar (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 7

Allison Berkowitz, Dem

Gordon Koerner, Dem

House of Delegates - District 7

Lauren Arikan, GOP

Rick Impallaria (i), GOP

Kathy Szeliga (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 8

Harry Bhandari, Dem

Eric Bromwell (i), Dem

Carl Jackson, Dem

House of Delegates - District 8

Joseph Boteler, GOP

Joe Cluster (i), GOP

Joe Norman, GOP

House of Delegates - District 9A

Steven Bolen, Dem

Natalie Ziegler, Dem

House of Delegates - District 9A

Warren Miller (i), GOP

Trent Kittleman (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 9B

Courtney Watson, Dem

House of Delegates - District 9B

Bob Flanagan (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 10

Benjamin Brooks (i), Dem

Jay Jalisi (i), Dem

Adrienne Jones (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 10

George Harman, GOP

Matthew Kaliszak, GOP

Brian Marcos, GOP

House of Delegates - District 11

Jon Cardin, Dem

Shelly Hettleman (i), Dem

Dana Stein (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 11

Jonathan Porter, GOP

House of Delegates - District 12

Eric Ebersole (i), Dem

Jessica Feldmark, Dem

Terri Hill (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 12

Bob Cockey, GOP

Melanie Harris, GOP

Michael Russell, GOP

House of Delegates - District 13

Vanessa Atterbeary (i), Dem

Shane Pendergrass (i), Dem

Jen Terrasa, Dem

House of Delegates - District 13

Chris Yates, GOP

House of Delegates - District 14

Anne Kaiser (i), Dem

Eric Luedtke (i), Dem

Pamela Queen (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 14

Kevin Dorrance, GOP

Patricia Fenati, GOP

Michael Ostroff, GOP

House of Delegates - District 15

Kathleen Dumais (i), Dem

Lily Qi, Dem

House of Delegates - District 15

Laurie Halverson, GOP

Harvey Jacobs, GOP

Marc King, GOP

House of Delegates - District 16

Ariana Kelly (i), Dem

Marc Korman (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 16

Bill Day, GOP

House of Delegates - District 17

Kumar Barve (i), Dem

Jim Gilchrist (i), Dem

Julie Palakovich Carr, Dem

House of Delegates - District 17

George Hernandez, GOP

House of Delegates - District 18

Al Carr (i), Dem

Emily Shetty, Dem

House of Delegates - District 18

Linda Willard, GOP

House of Delegates - District 19

Bonnie Cullison (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 19

Helen Domenici, GOP

Dave Pasti, GOP

Martha Schaerr, GOP

House of Delegates - District 20

Lorig Charkoudian, Dem

David Moon (i), Dem

Jheanelle Wilkins (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 21

Ben Barnes (i), Dem

Joseline Pena-Melnyk (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 21

Chike Anyanwu, GOP

Richard Douglas, GOP

House of Delegates - District 22

Tawanna Gaines (i), Dem

Anne Healey (i), Dem

Alonzo Washington (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 22

Winnie Obike, GOP

House of Delegates - District 23A

Kathleen Crank, GOP

House of Delegates - District 23B

Marvin Holmes (i), Dem

Ron Watson, Dem

House of Delegates - District 24

Erek Barron (i), Dem

Andrea Harrison, Dem

Jazz Lewis (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 25

Darryl Barnes (i), Dem

Nick Charles, Dem

Dereck Davis (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 26

Veronica Turner, Dem

Kris Valderrama (i), Dem

Jay Walker (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 27A

Susie Proctor (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 27B

Michael Jackson (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 27B

Michael Thomas, GOP

House of Delegates - District 27C

Jason Fowler, Dem

House of Delegates - District 27C

Mark Fisher (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 28

Debra Davis, Dem

Edith Patterson (i), Dem

C. T. Wilson (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 28

Dave Campbell, GOP

Jim Crawford, GOP

Bill Dotson, GOP

House of Delegates - District 29A

Roberta Loker, Dem

House of Delegates - District 29A

Matt Morgan (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 29B

Brian Crosby, Dem

House of Delegates - District 29B

Deb Rey (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 29C

Julia Nichols, Dem

House of Delegates - District 29C

Jerry Clark (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 30A

Mike Busch (i), Dem

Alice Cain, Dem

House of Delegates - District 30A

Chelsea Gill, GOP

Bob O'Shea, GOP

House of Delegates - District 30B

Mike Shay, Dem

House of Delegates - District 30B

Seth Howard (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 31A

Ned Carey (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 31A

Brooks Bennett, GOP

House of Delegates - District 31B

Harry Freeman, Dem

Karen Simpson, Dem

House of Delegates - District 31B

Brian Chisholm, GOP

Nicholaus Kipke (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 32

Sandy Bartlett, Dem

Mark Chang (i), Dem

Mike Rogers, Dem

House of Delegates - District 32

Mark Bailey, GOP

Patty Ewing, GOP

Tim Walters, GOP

House of Delegates - District 33

Heather Bagnall, Dem

Tracie Hovermale, Dem

Pam Luby, Dem

House of Delegates - District 33

Michael Malone (i), GOP

Sid Saab (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 34A

Mary Ann Lisanti (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 34B

Jeff Dinger, Dem

House of Delegates - District 35A

Jobeth Bowers, Dem

House of Delegates - District 35A

Kevin Hornberger (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 35B

Ronnie Davis, Dem

House of Delegates - District 35B

Andrew Cassilly (i), GOP

Teresa Reilly (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 36

Keirien Taylor, Dem

Michael Welker, Dem

Crystal Woodward, Dem

House of Delegates - District 36

Steven Arentz (i), GOP

Jeff Ghrist (i), GOP

Jay Jacobs (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 37A

Sheree Sample-Hughes (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 37A

Frank Cooke, GOP

House of Delegates - District 37B

Dan O'Hare, Dem

House of Delegates - District 37B

Christopher Adams (i), GOP

Johnny Mautz (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 38A

Kirkland Hall, Dem

House of Delegates - District 38A

Charles Otto (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 38B

Carl Anderton (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 38C

Wayne Hartman, GOP

House of Delegates - District 39

Verelyn Gibbs Watson, GOP

House of Delegates - District 40

Nick Mosby (i), Dem

Melissa Wells, Dem

House of Delegates - District 41

Dalya Attar, Dem

Samuel Rosenberg (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 42A

Stephen Lafferty (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 42A

Stephen McIntire, GOP

House of Delegates - District 42B

Michele Guyton, Dem

House of Delegates - District 42B

Nino Mangione, GOP

Tim Robinson, GOP

House of Delegates - District 43

Maggie McIntosh (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 44A

Keith Haynes (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 44B

Charles Sydnor (i), Dem

Pat Young (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 45

Talmadge Branch (i), Dem

Cheryl Glenn (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 45

Ronald Owens-Bey, GOP

Jewel Rucker, GOP

Andy Zipay, GOP

House of Delegates - District 46

Luke Clippinger (i), Dem

Robbyn Lewis (i), Dem

Brooke Lierman (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 46

Jeremy Baron, GOP

Nicholas Wentworth, GOP

House of Delegates - District 47A

Diana Fennell (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 47B

Wanika Fisher, Dem

County Executive - Baltimore County

Al Redmer, GOP

State's Attorney - Baltimore City

Marilyn Mosby (i), Dem

County Executive - Montgomery County

Robin Ficker, GOP

County Executive - Prince Georges County

Angela Alsobrooks, Dem

County Executive - Prince Georges County

Jerry Mathis, Dem

