AP

Measure gives Wisconsin Legislature power over federal money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power to spend federal money sent to Wisconsin would be taken away from the governor and given to the Legislature under a Republican-sponsored constitutional amendment up for approval in the state Assembly.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can't veto the amendment. Once passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, the full Legislature would have to approve it again next session before it would be put on a statewide ballot for voter consideration as soon as 2023.

The proposal would apply to all federal money that comes into Wisconsin, not just the money targeting coronavirus relief efforts.

The amendment would require a joint committee of the Legislature to approve the spending by any executive brand official or department of any federal money.

Evers vetoed a Republican bill last year that would have required the Legislature to sign off on his plans for spending $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money coming to the state. He also vetoed a similar bill that would have given the Legislature control over how federal coronavirus stimulus dollars are spent.

Evers said having to get lawmakers’ approval would slow down the spending of the funds.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed it on a party line 21-12 vote earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

