Measure would bar NH from requiring vaccine 'passports'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is not developing or requiring “vaccine passports," documents that show you were vaccinated against COVID-19, but a proposed legislative measure would prohibit state government from requiring people to receive the vaccine or possess the passport.

The measure also would prohibit the state from entering into any contract or distributing taxpayer money to any business that would require the passport, or would in any way discriminate against someone who refuses to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccine passports could discriminate against people flying, traveling, trying to get a job, or even something as simple as going to the supermarket," Rep. Tim Baxter, R-Seabrook, its sponsor, testified before the House Committee on Executive Departments and Administration on Tuesday.

Baxter said the measure would bar an institution like the University of New Hampshire from mandating a vaccine passport. UNH will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for guests attending graduation ceremonies next month, “so I do think that's a very real example of sort of slipping down that slippery slope," Baxter said.

The measure does say medical facilities treating COVID-19 patients shall be exempt, “where a direct threat exists that cannot be eliminated or reduced by reasonable accommodation."