Media grapples with how to cover Trump after White House

Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, said that while it would be irresponsible not to cover impeachment and the riot's aftermath, Biden is getting the bulk of the AP's attention.

“We don’t cover former presidents the same way we do the president,” she said. After impeachment is over, the bulk of the AP's Trump coverage will likely be handled by people covering the Republican Party.

Trump has remained out of view at his Florida resort and not given interviews; traditionally favored outlets Fox News Channel and Newsmax would not discuss whether they have asked him to appear on their air. Twitter cut off the former president's account following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“You just don't feel his presence in the same way,” Whitaker said. “It's not only deprived him of a way of communicating with his supporters, but news organizations don't have a built-in excuse for giving attention to everything he says.”

Much of the early debate over how Trump should be treated as an ex-president centered on his tweets. As president, it was his way of keeping journalists on alert.

Without power, how much would those tweets be worth?