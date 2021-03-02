Media organizations oppose open-records restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press is opposing a Kentucky bill that they argue would weaken the state's open records law.

The bill imposes a residency requirement on open records requests and gives lawmakers the ability to deny requests without the option of appeal.

While the Kentucky Press Association has announced that it does not oppose the bill, about a dozen other groups and individuals co-signed a letter from the Kentucky Open Government Coalition warning that the legislation would “create unneeded and unwanted impediments to public access” and would not ease the burden on public agencies. The letter went to Senate leaders on Monday and the AP joined in the objection on Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the Kentucky House voted 71-27 last Friday to advance the bill. It now heads to the Senate for a committee hearing. The open-records law changes were added as a last-minute amendment to a bill dealing with financial institutions.

If passed, only Kentucky residents, businesses and news organizations would be able to file requests. The measure also permits public officials to respond to requests within five days instead of three. The Office of the Attorney General would also be tasked with creating a standard request form for public agencies to use.