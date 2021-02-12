Media organizations sue committee chair over secret meeting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A group of Montana media organizations have filed a lawsuit accusing the chair of a legislative committee of holding a secret meeting before members voted on bills involving abortion and transgender health care.

News organizations including The Associated Press argue Republican Rep. Barry Usher's decision to hold a closed gathering of nine Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 12 violated the state's open meeting laws.

Usher did not respond to emails Friday seeking comment. A phone call to his office went unanswered, and no voicemail was set up. Dylan Klapmeier, spokesman for the House Republicans, declined to comment on pending litigation.

The committee met early that morning, beginning at 7 a.m., and held roll call before breaking for 30 minutes of caucusing.

Mara Silvers with the Montana Free Press said several Republican members went to a room in the basement of the Capitol building, but Silvers was not allowed to listen to the discussion.

Usher "informed me that he made three of the members stay out of the meeting so there would be no quorum of the committee in attendance,” Silvers said in a deposition. Usher said he did it intentionally so the meeting could be held in private, Silvers said.