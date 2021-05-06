Medicaid expansion group loses ballot timeline challenge

Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the resolution as an “unfair” move to head off ballot initiative campaigns already in progress. Nonetheless, the resolution passed.

Dakotans for Health filed a petition in March with the Secretary of State to challenge the Legislature’s action through a popular vote in the November 2022 election — a move that would have postponed the vote on the proposed constitutional amendment and ensured Medicaid expansion needed a simple majority to pass. But the Secretary of State rejected the petition, reasoning that the Legislature's proposal — known as House Joint Resolution 5003 — cannot be challenged at the ballot as if it was a law.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously ruled in support of that decision.

“HJR 5003 is not a law enacted by the Legislature, and as a result, there is nothing in HJR 5003 to refer to the electors at the November 2022 general election,” wrote Chief Justice Steven Jensen.

The ruling means voters will consider the Legislature’s constitutional amendment in the June 2022 primary election. If it is approved, the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative will face a 60% vote threshold to pass later that year.