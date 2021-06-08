Medicaid lawsuit paused as Nebraska expands benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Nebraska's two-tiered system for Medicaid expansion is on hold now that state officials have committed to giving all participants the same slate of benefits.
Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong granted a motion to pause legal proceedings until Oct. 4, the first business day after everyone enrolled in Medicaid expansion is to get coverage for dental, vision and over-the-counter medications, in addition to other services, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The motion was filed jointly by Nebraska Appleseed, the Lincoln-based advocacy group that filed the case, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the state Medicaid program. State officials announced recently that they would abandon plans for a limited tier of coverage for most Medicaid expansion patients.
According to the motion, the department must give monthly reports to Nebraska Appleseed and the court about its work on meeting the Oct. 1 goal for launching the additional services. If the services are implemented on time, the lawsuit may be dismissed.
Under Gov. Pete Ricketts' original Medicaid expansion plan, most low-income, working-age adults were to get a limited set of benefits, which included physical and mental health care and prescription drugs.
To qualify for dental, vision and over-the-counter medications, applicants would have to comply with requirements that include working, volunteering, or doing other activities for at least 80 hours a month.
President Donald Trump's administration gave initial approval to Ricketts' two-tier plan in October. But President Joe Biden's administration made clear this year that it would not approve the community engagement requirements.
Expanded Medicaid offers coverage for working-age adults whose incomes fall below 138% of the federal poverty level — $17,774 for a single person or $36,570 for a family of four.
