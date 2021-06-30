Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in N. Carolina Senate

“The way it’s written, this is not the legalization that we deserve in the state we love,” Suttle said. “The extra regulations you are putting on this are not fair to those that have been hurt the worst by the war on drugs.”

Cannabis centers and law enforcement would have access to an online portal to check patient registrations, and an approved amendment would raise penalties against those who misuse medicinal marijuana for drug trafficking. Still, social conservatives again urged opposition to the bill, saying the safety and efficacy of cannabis remain uncertain and don't meet standards for other lawful drugs, and that the measure will ultimately lead to the legalization of recreational use.

“Smoked marijuana is not medicine,” said the Rev. Mark Creech of the Christian Action League of North Carolina.

Several Democrats on the committee praised the bill. At least two Republicans on the committee voted no.

Senate Majority Leader Kathy Harrington, a Gaston County Republican, said she probably wouldn't have supported the bill six months ago. But that changed because she said her husband has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and received cancer treatments.

“Life comes at you fast,” Harrington told colleagues. “I believe we've already had some moments in our lives where this type of medication would have assisted in some of the responses to the treatment.” She made the motion to recommend the measure.

