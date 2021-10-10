 Skip to main content
Medical marijuana grower widens operation to north Louisiana

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest medical marijuana producer is adding a new growing operation in a Ruston warehouse to ready for the expansion of cannabis products in January.

Good Day Farm, the medical marijuana grower licensed by Louisiana State University, expects to begin moving plants from Baton Rouge into the warehouse this month after the facility gets the green light from regulators, Good Day Farm President John Davis told The News-Star.

“It’s an exciting expansion, especially because it will create new jobs and place what has been an empty building back into commerce,” Davis said.

The company is positioning itself to meet an expected growing demand for medical marijuana in January, when a new law allows the program to sell raw, smokable cannabis to patients. That's expected to be a more affordable option than the tinctures, edible gummies and other products currently available.

Davis said Good Day Farm will initially create 50 new jobs in Ruston, with that number growing to as many as 250 once the market matures. The company's Baton Rouge growing facility will remain in operation, but will eventually be consolidated into the Ruston site.

Louisiana only allows two medical marijuana growers, licensed through the LSU and Southern University agricultural centers.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News-Star.

