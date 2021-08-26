 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical marijuana legalization keeps advancing in NC Senate
0 Comments
AP

Medical marijuana legalization keeps advancing in NC Senate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina and developing a system to grow and sell it cleared two more legislative hurdles this week in the Senate.

The Senate Health Care Committee voted for the measure on Thursday, two days after the judiciary committee approved an updated version compared to what it originally recommended in late June. The measure could be on the Senate floor as soon as next week.

The measure would let patients purchase and use marijuana from medical cannabis centers if their physician declares in writing they have one of more than a dozen “debilitating medical conditions” listed and that cannabis could bring health benefits. An amendment approved Thursday increases the amount of a prescribing physician's required training from three to 10 hours.

A new state commission would issue 10 medical cannabis supplier licenses, each of which would allow the opening of four sales centers. Additional restrictions would prevent centers from locating near churches or schools and operating late at night. The state would collect monthly fees from suppliers equal to 10% of gross revenues.

Public speakers at committee meetings have featured war veterans with post-traumatic stress and others with severe illness who say marijuana will ease pain or help them lead more normal lives.

Representatives of conservative Christian groups have said the safety and efficacy of cannabis isn't settled, and that medical marijuana would ultimately lead to the legalization of recreational use.

The House has yet to consider the measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News