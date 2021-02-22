Medical pot advocates ask lawmakers for 'compromise'

“For them to come in the last three weeks of session and to overturn the will of voters is very frustrating,” said Melissa Mentele, who organized the ballot initiative to legalize medical pot.

In a proposal Mentele cast as a “compromise," the group called for lawmakers to allow people who are charged with marijuana possession beginning July 1 to avoid convictions by presenting a statement from a medical practitioner showing they have a “debilitating medical condition” and could benefit from medical pot. They also pushed lawmakers to move up the proposed deadline to implement the program to the end of January 2022.

Noem’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.

Meanwhile, several marijuana bills making their way through the Legislature remained in flux. The House is set to debate Noem's proposal to delay medical marijuana implementation this week. The Senate is considering a proposal that would set up parameters for recreational pot under certain conditions: If the state Supreme Court reverses the decision to strike down legalized marijuana, if the federal government decriminalizes marijuana or if voters were to pass recreational marijuana once again.

“It is important that we don’t have an unregulated industry here in South Dakota,” said Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield, who is pushing the proposal to create a tentative recreational pot program.

