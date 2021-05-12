Medical pot bill dies, setting up Nebraska ballot drive

“It's time to accept the fact that this is the last train out of town if you want to regulate this,” said another supporter, Sen. Steve Lathrop, of Omaha.

The bill would have legalized the drug for medical uses, but only for 17 diseases and ailments, including cancer, glaucoma and post traumatic stress disorder. Smokable marijuana would have remained illegal, and the state would have limited the number of dispensaries and required doctors to get extra training before they could recommend it to patients. Patients would have been barred from growing their own supply or possessing more than 2.5 grams at once, and those who violated the law would have been permanently disqualified from the program.

Attention will now turn to a ballot petition drive that would guarantee a constitutional right to use marijuana for medical reasons, with no other restrictions. Supporters easily qualified medical marijuana for the ballot in 2020 — collecting 196,000 signatures amid the coronavirus pandemic — but the Nebraska Supreme Court blocked it on a technicality that supporters said they've since fixed.