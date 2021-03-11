Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

“We didn't want to get too precise in trying to narrowly define who could go and who could not because that can slow you down,” Cooper said.

He added that he had previously considered requiring proof of medical condition as South Carolina elected to do, but ultimately decided against it.

“We found out early in the process that the less cumbersome we make this process ... the better off we are.”

Smokers and former smokers, pregnant women, people with cancer, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, asthma, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and that who are overweight with a BMI above 25 are among those eligible for a vaccine starting next Wednesday.

The staggered rollout of Phase 4 of distribution comes as North Carolina expects to receive a greater supply of doses, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is currently seeing nationwide shipping delays.