Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

“This is an important development that is months overdue,” said David Grabowski, a Harvard health policy professor who has tracked the industry's struggles with the outbreak. “Many of us argued that this information should have been published starting in December when the federal long-term care vaccination effort began.”

Nursing homes will now be required to submit weekly vaccination numbers for residents and staff to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That requirement will take effect within two weeks. Medicare officials say it may take two to four more weeks after that for the data to start flowing. The plan is to post facility-level information on the internet so residents and families can easily access the details from Medicare's “Compare Care” websites.

“This action will give us much greater insight into the levels of vaccination," said Medicare's Fleisher. By being able to monitor across the entire industry, health officials will be able to direct vaccines to nursing homes that appear to be lagging.

The new rule also requires nursing homes and facilities serving people with intellectual disabilities to offer vaccines and factual education about them to residents, staff and clients.