Meet 'SGOTUS': Emhoff settles in as second gentleman of US

Emhoff isn't shy about gushing over his wife during their public appearances. On more than one occasion he has said a version of this line: "One of my favorite things to do is to introduce my wife, Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States.”

Myra Gutin, an authority on first ladies at Rider University, called Emhoff “revoluntionary.”

“How often have we seen people in his position, people of some prominence, men, stepping back and not only pushing their wives forward, but just openly supporting her?” Gutin said.

Emhoff says he enjoys traveling the country, talking to people and then sharing what he learns with the vice president over dinner.

At a virtual event last week with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to announce new listings in the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, Emhoff complimented Turkiya Lowe after she discussed what inspired her to become chief historian of the National Park Service. Lowe is the first woman and first African American to hold the position.

Emhoff noted parallels in Lowe's and Harris' career paths, including that both are graduates of Howard University, a historically Black institution. Harris has also been the first woman and woman of color at many points in her career.

“She says the same thing all the time. ‘I might be the first, I don’t want to be the last,'” Emhoff told Lowe, quoting his wife. “And to hear your words and the way you spoke them, I can't wait to tell her about that when I see her later tonight.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.