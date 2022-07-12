 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Memphis council resolution addresses abortion prosecutions

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Tennessee Governor

Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. announces his bid for governor of Tennessee in Memphis, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021. Smiley is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job.

 Patrick Lantrip - member image share, Daily Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis City Council approved a resolution Tuesday urging that law enforcement and the district attorney in Tennessee's most populous county refrain from investigating and prosecuting doctors who perform abortions.

Tennessee Democratic gubernatorial candidate and council member JB Smiley Jr. sponsored the resolution and proposed it at a committee meeting. Council members approved the resolution in a vote at the full council meeting later Tuesday.

The resolution is mostly symbolic — the council does not have authority over Shelby County District Attorney General's Office — but it does shine light on how a large Southern city is addressing laws restricting abortion in Tennessee, particularly by appealing to prosecutors who have wide discretion over whom to charge with crimes. It also outlines Smiley's opposition of GOP-supported abortion laws as part of his campaign to win the Democratic nomination in the race challenging Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

People are also reading…

The resolution says Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich should not use resources and personnel from local law enforcement and her office for “investigations and prosecutions for decisions that should be left up to a person and their medical provider," Smiley said.

Smiley cited last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the holding from the decades-old Roe v. Wade case, which found that the right to abortion was protected by the U.S. Constitution. The ruling reverts the issue to states.

The resolution also comes in response to Tennessee laws restricting abortions that are supported by Lee. A federal court has already allowed Tennessee’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect.

Meanwhile, a trigger law set to take effect in August would essentially ban all abortions statewide. It would make performing an abortion a felony and subject doctors to up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The resolution also seeks to shield people who get abortions from prosecution, but that group is not mentioned in the state trigger law.

In Tennessee, a resolution is an expression of the opinion of a City Council but does not have the effect of law. Also, while the Memphis City Council does not have authority over the Shelby County district attorney’s office, Smiley said he hopes that Shelby County commissioners will echo his demand.

Nationally, attempts to protect abortion rights have come as tighter restrictions and bans go into effect in conservative states such as Tennessee. Several states have restrictions already in place since the Supreme Court ruling, and more are pressing to do so.

Smiley said other cities were looking at Memphis to see how the council voted on the resolution.

“Local leaders are the last line of defense,” Smiley said. “If we don't stand up for the people, who will?”

Smiley also asked the council to withhold funds from the Memphis Police Department if it tries to criminalize abortion cases, which is in the council's purview.

Smiley's fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidates also have voiced support for protecting abortion access following the Supreme Court's June 24 decision. Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor, has called Lee's abortion policies “unacceptable," while Memphis community leader Carnita Atwater has said that "a woman should have total autonomy over her body. Especially when it comes to rape or incest.”

Tennessee’s six-week abortion ban halts abortion once cardiac activity is detected. It only makes an exception when an abortion is necessary to prevent the woman’s death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” However, it specifies that a woman’s mental health does not qualify for an exemption.

Tennessee’s trigger law would ban all abortions statewide, with essentially the same limited exceptions as the six-week ban.

Weirich, the district attorney, has not said outright whether she will or won't prosecute doctors who perform abortions. Weirich, a Republican who is running for reelection in August, said it would be a violation of Tennessee code for her office “to issue a broad and hypothetical statement without an actual charge or case.”

Meanwhile, in Nashville, the city council has approved a resolution asking the police department to consider abortion investigations the “lowest priority.” While the action is not legally binding, Nashville’s police department issued a statement that it is not the “abortion police.” The city's district attorney, Glenn Funk, has also promised not to prosecute medical practitioners who perform an abortion nor any pregnant woman seeking the procedure.

Separately, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and some council members are considering covering out-of-state travel for medical procedures.

Kruesi reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that the Justice Department has been notified. She says, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.” The Jan. 6 committee has revealed details of an “unhinged” late-night meeting at the White House as defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggested the military seize state voting machines. At Tuesday's hearing, the panel also highlighted the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker said was Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Rights groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international laws. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-fish could save the oceans by eating microplastics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News