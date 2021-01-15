Memphis man charged in U.S. Capitol raid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A second Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol last week, federal authorities said Friday.

Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, has been charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the U.S. Justice Department said in a complaint and arrest warrant.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify the votes in the November presidential election, won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. The raid at the Capitol came after a rally led by Republican President Donald Trump in which he repeated false claims of a stolen election and urged his supporters to “fight like hell."

The warrant said FBI agents received a tip that Bledsoe had been part of the group that breached the Capitol illegally. Federal authorities received a video compilation that was posted to his Instagram account that included several photos and video shot by Bledsoe, who is seen wearing a Trump 2020 hat.

The photos and video show the crowd approaching the Capitol building and Bledsoe and others immediately outside an exterior door of the Capitol, the warrant said.