Meridian expands open container ordinance to six days a week
AP

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The city of Meridian has passed a new ordinance allowing open containers of alcohol to be carried in the downtown area every day but Sunday. The new rule goes into effect on July 1.

The Meridian Star reports that in 2020, the city began allowing people to carry open containers 3 days a week downtown.

The policy applies to businesses in the “Open Container District." Businesses that hold alcoholic beverage permits can let customers leave their premises with an open container of alcohol and consume the beverage in the district.

Laura Carmichael, the city’s Community Development Director, told the newspaper the policy will encourage people to visit downtown businesses.

“The benefit is that with the new excitement — with the Threefoot Building, the Threefoot Brewery, the restaurants and things like that — that we will be able to encourage people to come down, enjoy,” she said.

