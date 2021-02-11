Merkley: GOP senators face issues in Trump verdict

But hours into Thursday's presentation by House Democrats, Republicans said they couldn’t connect the violence to Trump’s behavior.

“Today was not connecting the dots,” said Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford.

Only six Republican senators on Tuesday joined 50 Democrats in voting to proceed with the impeachment trial. But votes of two-thirds of members of the Senate —- or at least 67 votes — are needed to convict, meaning almost a dozen more Republicans would need to vote guilty, if all Democrats also do so, in order to convict Trump.

Merkley told reporters that evidence against Trump includes that he repeatedly told a “big lie” that the election was stolen, that he and his team rescheduled a rally so it would coincide with Congress' certification of the election results on Jan. 6, and that Trump did nothing when the mob started to attack the U.S. Capitol.

“When a president takes an oath of office, the president says he will follow the Constitution and defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Well, when domestic enemies physically assaulted the Capitol, the president chose not to defend the government of the United States of America," Merkley said. “And to me, that’s an extraordinary breach of oath.”