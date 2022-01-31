 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Merz takes over as center-right opposition leader in Germany

  • 0
Germany Politics

Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Chairman Friedrich Merz speaks at a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 31, 2022. Friedrich Merz formally took over on Monday as the leader of Germany's main opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, after his position was endorsed by a postal ballot.

 HANNIBAL HANSCHKE - pool, Pool Reuters

BERLIN (AP) — Friedrich Merz formally took over Monday as the leader of Germany's main opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, after his election was endorsed by a postal ballot.

The 66-year-old conservative, a one-time rival and longtime critic of Merkel, emerged victorious from a ballot of the party’s membership in December, beating two other contenders. He was endorsed by a party convention just over a week ago — a result that, for legal reasons, needed formal confirmation in a postal ballot. In that ballot, the party said Monday, Merz won 837 out of the 895 votes submitted.

Merz became party leader at his third attempt after predecessor Armin Laschet led the Union bloc, which the CDU dominates, to its worst-ever national election result in September. New Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats narrowly won, put together a three-party coalition that sent the conservative bloc into opposition.

People are also reading…

Merz is already moving to consolidate his power. The head of the Union's parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, agreed last week to give up that post — the highest-profile job that the party has in opposition. Lawmakers are expected to elect Merz to that post as well on Feb. 15.

Merz said the new party leadership will "give all the support we can” to the party's contenders in four state elections this year. CDU governors in Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia — Germany's most populous state — are defending their jobs in votes between late March and mid-May. The party is the junior governing partner in Lower Saxony, which is due to vote in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan apologizes, Spotify to add advisory to Covid-19 podcasts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News