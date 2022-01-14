 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mexican man dies in federal custody at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 38-year-old man from Mexico died in federal custody in San Diego on Wednesday after he was detained on an accusation of crossing the border illegally. Authorities are investigating his death.

The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly went into medical distress in the cargo area of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry after he was taken into custody by a border patrol agent, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The border patrol agent, whose name also has not been made public, detained the man “without incident or force" after he climbed the fences west of the port of entry, the police department said in a news release. The border patrol agent has worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 18 years.

The man went into unspecified “medical distress” in the port's cargo area and was pronounced dead there around 3:20 p.m., the police department said.

“It is undetermined at this point what caused the male to go into medical distress,” the police statement said.

The police department is investigating the man's death, as is protocol in such incidents, and its case will be reviewed by federal prosecutors.

Spokespeople for U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately comment Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

